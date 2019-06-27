Fresh plans to bring new gym and health club to Selsey

Fresh plans to create a new Selsey gym in a building previously due to be offices have been submitted.

When Kevin Byrne sold Checkatrade in 2017 the new owners would not take on a building already under construction in Ellis Square off Manor Road.

The completed building in Selsey, which was due to be offices but now could house a gym and health club

Since there was no market demand for the offices he then explored the opportunity of setting up a state-of-the-art health complex.

However planning permission for a change of use was refused by Chichester District Council back in July 2018 as councillors argued the offices had not been marketed for long enough.

But now Mr Bryne has submitted a fresh application to the council to turn the building into a private gym and health club.

The ground floor would have a gym, hairdresser and nail bar, seating area, kitchen and servery area, with a fitness room, dressing room, relaxation area and three beauty treatment rooms all on the first floor.

The proposals would not require any extensions or external alterations to the existing building.

The application explains how the site has been marketed since April 2018 with signs placed in prominent locations. A commercial surveyor was also engaged to assist with marketing the site.

After a year of marketing there has not been a single enquiry from a potential B1 office occupier.

The application argues that the proposals will not result in an undersupply of available employment floorspace, especially as the adjacent Checkeatrade offices will be shortly vacated as the company is moving its headquarters to Portsmouth.

It continues: “In short, the marketing and viability assessment addresses the shortcomings of the previous application, which was refused for not providing sufficient detail to justify the loss of employment floorspace.

“In addition, we also consider that due weight should be given to the fact that the site and recently erected building have never been occupied for employment use, and therefore the loss of the building to an alternative use is not going to result in the loss of any existing jobs. Indeed, the proposed use will generate employment, to the benefit of the local economy.”

To view the application visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/01244/FUL.