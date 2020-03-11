Fresh hope for major Chichester A27 improvements delivered by Chancellor’s Budget

New funding to develop potential schemes to improve the A27 around Chichester has been made available in the Chancellor’s Budget.

Former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling pulled the £250million project back in March 2017 and then two further options worked up by the Build a Better A27 group were both rejected by Highways England in late 2018.

But fresh hope the A27 around the city, which is often gridlocked due to its numerous roundabouts, could finally see major improvements was delivered by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in his budget yesterday (Wednesday).

Funding has been made available for the development of potential schemes for the A27 in the Road Investment Strategy two (RIS2) running from 2020-25.

This money can be used to plan much-needed improvements to the heavily congested A27.

Further funding will be made available in the RIS3 budget for 2025-2030 if the proposed plans are approved and can out-compete other national projects.

The announcement follows lobbying from Chichester’s MP Gillian Keegan, who has held several meetings recently with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Jim O’Sullivan, the chief executive of Highways England, and roads minister Baroness Vere.

Mrs Keegan said: “I couldn’t be happier that Chichester’s voice for improvement has been listened to by my colleagues in the Department for Transport.

We all know how desperately we need to improve the current situation on the A27, which is causing worsening air quality and quality of life, as so many of us spend hours sitting in endless traffic jams.

“Getting the funding our community needs means we’ve passed the first hurdle. It is now up to the community and local authorities to reengage in this process, with Highways England, to find a solution that is affordable, viable and most importantly improves congestion.”

In all her meetings with Highways England, Chichester’s MP has asked for reassurances that, unlike previous consultations, the planning process will be transparent and open to community scrutiny.

She has been given assurances that HE officers will be on hand to explain reasonings and justifications for design options and choices.

