The Yews Community Centre in Haywards Heath celebrated its tenth anniversary on Wednesday (July 21) with a summer lunch in the garden.

This was followed by the AGM, as well as a short talk on the history of the community building.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin attended, alongside three former town mayors Cllr Sujan Wickremaratchi, Margaret Baker and John Sabin.

From left: John Sabin, Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin, Margaret Baker and cllr Sujan Wickremaratchi. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“This valuable community resource is home to so many of our local charities, businesses and community groups,” said Cllr Mundin.

“It was wonderful to be able to celebrate this anniversary with them and to hear about their plans for the future,” he added.

Cllr Mundin said Haywards Heath Town Council has a long history supporting the Yews and said he was honoured to represent the town with three former mayors.

“It was also delightful to meet and hear from Christopher Samuels about the history of the building, a former Victorian family home to his ancestors,” he said.

Yews chairman Ian Sanderson explains the history of the building. Picture: The Yews.

“I urge the community to support and make use of this great resource in our town.”

The Yews is a spacious community building at the top of Boltro Road.

It is used by many Sussex groups like the Mewes Vets, the Kangaroos, 4Sight, and the Mid Sussex Counselling Centre.

Sue Darnell, who chairs the fundraising committee, said The Yews is a charity and is completely self-funded.

Guests enjoy the tenth anniversary speeches. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

She said that in 2011 a group of residents set up The Yews (Haywards Heath) Community Partnership and took over the building from the County Council.

“Since that time the centre has gone from strength to strength,” said Sue. “It is an important hub for the local community and something worth celebrating.”

Visit www.theyewscentre.org.uk to find out more.