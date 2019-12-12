Four former Horsham district councillors named honorary aldermen

There was an early present for a one-time Father Christmas who was among four former councillors to be named honorary aldermen by Horsham District Council.

Brian Watson OBE received his honour alongside Sheila Van Den Bergh and John Bailey at an extraordinary meeting of the council, but Vivien Lyth-Coates was unable to attend.

Mr Watson represented Riverside from 1977-1991 and served as chairman of the council in 1983/84. He was a county councillor between 2001 and 2017.

Most importantly of all though, he entertained starry eyed children in Southwater for many years as Father Christmas.

Mr Watson said: “I have enjoyed my time as a district councillor immensely because you can do so much.

“One of the things that probably prompts people to come on to the council is to hopefully make a difference and I always felt that I was lucky enough to do that.”

Looking back at his time with the council, Liz Kitchen (Con, Colgate & Rusper) praised him for his tenacious efforts to guide the town through a huge facelift in the 1980s.

The changes – which were not popular with everyone at the time – saw the Capitol theatre moved and all but the spire of St Mark’s church demolished to make way for Swan Walk and the Royal Sun Alliance building.

Mrs Kitchen said: “You persevered with that and if you hadn’t persevered with that we wouldn’t have the fantastic town centre that we’ve got now.”

John Bailey represented Rudgwick from 2003 to 2019 and was chairman of the council in 2008/09.

Described as a very ‘independent-minded individual’ who was ‘diligent and forensic’ when it came to the cost of operating the council, Mr Bailey shared a rather special memory with his colleagues.

During an event at the Royal Air Force Association retirement home, in Storrington, he was waiting for a member of the Royal family ‘to do whatever they were doing’ and spent 45 minutes chatting to Dame Vera Lynn.

He said: “It was quite something.”

Sheila Van Den Bergh represented Billingshurst from 1983-1995 and 1999-2011. She was chairman of the council in 1991/92.

She was thanked by Claire Vickers (Con, Southwater North) for taking her under her wing when she was a ‘new girl on the block’ and guiding her through ‘the terrors of standing up and speaking’ at her first meeting.

As her granddaughter rushed into the chamber just in time to see the title of honorary alderman conferred on her, Mrs Van Den Bergh looked back on her time on the council – a time when the women outnumbered the men.

She said: “There were a number of very formidable ladies amongst us so I’d like to think they’re looking down and accepting this award too tonight.”

Vivien Lyth-Coates served Steyning & Ashurst from 1996 to 2007 and was chairman of the council in 2003/04.

She was described by Brian Donnelly (Con, Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley) as ‘energetic, dynamic and formidable’.

He added that she was an ‘astonishing chairman’ who always stuck rigidly to a set time-scale for meetings but made sure everybody got a chance to speak.

Lynn Lambert (Con, Cowfold, Shermanbury & West Grinstead) spoke highly of Mrs Lyth-Coates’ voluntary work – including her time as driver of the community bus in Steyning.

She added: “It’s been an honour to know her.”