Foodbanks have record year after introduction of Universal Credit

Foodbank staff and volunteers have handled the busiest year yet in the Trussell Trust’s network across the UK.

A record 1.6million food parcels were given out at the charity’s centres from April 2018 to March 2019, meaning the numbers have soared 73 per cent in five years.

Aaron Payne collects his food parcel from Worthing Foodbank manager Julie Denyer. Photo by Derek Martin DM1942555a

New data released on Thursday shows it was the busiest year for the network since the charity was founded by Carol and Paddy Henderson in 1997.

Nationally, the network has seen an 18.8 per cent increase on the previous year but in West Sussex, the figure is much higher, with a 29 per cent increase recorded.

Worthing Foodbank, Shoreham Foodbank and Littlehampton and District Foodbank are all part of the network, relying heavily on donations to help provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty.

The introduction of Universal Credit in July last year is a key factor, according to the charity, with foodbanks being called on to give emergency parcels due to the five-week wait for the first payment.

Worthing Foodbank volunteers, from left, Ann Healey, Sylvie Tye and Concheta Canute. Photo by Derek Martin DM1942538a

The trust is urging the Government to end the wait for Universal Credit and, in the long term, ensure benefit payments reflect the true cost of living.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “What we are seeing year upon year is more and more people struggling to eat because they simply cannot afford food. This is not right.

“Enough is enough. We know this situation can be fixed – that’s why we’re campaigning to create a future where no one needs a foodbank.

“As a priority, we’re urging the Government to end the wait for Universal Credit to ease the pressure on thousands of households.”

Samantha Gouldson, deputy co-ordinator of Littlehampton and District Foodbank, receiving a donation from Littlehampton Rotary Club president Bruce Green

Worthing Foodbank provided 1,958 three-day emergency food parcels between April 2018 in March 2019. Of this number, 607 went to children.

The figure shows a 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and Worthing Foodbank is backing the call to ensure the benefits system is able to protect people from poverty.

Julie Denyer, Worthing Foodbank manager, said: “No one in the Worthing area should need a foodbank’s help and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all.

“It doesn’t have to be this way – our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty. Universal Credit should be part of the solution but currently the five-week wait is leaving many without enough money to cover the basics. This isn’t right.

Volunteers from Shoreham Foodbank at the collection point in The Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham

“Until we reach a future where foodbanks are no longer needed, we’ll continue to provide vital support when it matters most. We’re dedicated to ensuring that people in our community without enough money for food are able to access emergency support.

“Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds. Thank you.”

The charity believes the increase is due to people struggling with issues such as the five-week wait for Universal Credit.

Julie joined as a volunteer in 2006 and took over as manager in 2008.

She said previously, Worthing Foodbank had seen a decrease year on year since 2014-2015 but the arrival of Universal Credit in July 2018 was followed by a huge increase in the number of people needing help.

Julie said Worthing Foodbank shared the concerns raised in the Trussell Trust’s network about Universal Credit. She pointed out it was not the only benefit payment people had problems with but the issues faced by people in Worthing moving on to the new system were significant.

Aaron Payne has been homeless for 18 months and has been moving around the south coast, living in a tent.

Currently based in Lancing, he has had regular support from Worthing Foodbank.

Aaron said: “It is getting harder. I would not be eating with them. They also give you advice.”

Julie said people with food vouchers were welcomed into the distribution centre at Worthing Tabernacle and offered a hot drink and biscuits.

Volunteers are able to spend time with them, signposting them to other support services.

Julie said: “Sometimes they have been pushed from pillar to post and just being a listening ear to hear what people have got to say can make all the difference.

“I love it. It is my heart.”

Littlehampton and District Foodbank saw a 35 per cent increase between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019, providing three days of emergency food for 1,481 people – 1028 adults and 453 children.

Sam Gouldson, deputy co-ordinator at Littlehampton and District Foodbank, said: “We all operate slightly differently but here at Littlehampton, we have seen a considerable increase in the number of people from the local community who need our help.

“Although our catchment area accounts for just 3.2 per cent of West Sussex, Littlehampton and District Foodbank provided 9.1 per cent of all the county’s Trussell Trust emergency food parcels.

“We’re fortunate to have a really compassionate community around us who enable us to help those in need, and we’re extremely grateful for their continued support.”

Shoreham Foodbank was opened in 2013 and last year, it gave out 997 parcels, each containing three days of emergency food supplies.

Volunteers have seen a steady increase in people using the foodbank and say people should not be embarrassed about needing help.

The foodbanks are grateful for gifts of food but donations towards running costs are also always needed to enable them to continue their work. Costs include warehouse space to sort and store donated food, office space and overheads, like utilities and insurances.

The foodbanks welcome any new offers of help with funding from businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting their work.

For Worthing Foodbank visit www.food-bank.co.uk, email office@food-bank.co.uk or telephone 07918759664.

For Littlehampton and District Foodbank, visit littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk, email info@littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk or telpehone 07925 862289.

For Shoreham Foodbank, visit shoreham.foodbank.org.uk, email info@shoreham.foodbank.org.uk or telephone 07708 384906.