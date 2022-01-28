Five new elderly persons flats in Chichester approved

Plans for five new elderly person flats in Chichester have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220128-164449001

The plans will also see the installation of replacement doors and windows at the existing flats on Royal Close in Whyke.

The flats will also be one bed to accommodate any elderly person looking to move in and will be arranged across the site in three blocks.

The proposed Blocks will comprise of one two-storey block of two apartments, one two-storey couch-house apartment including undercroft parking below and one two-storey block of two apartments.

The proposal is part of the second phase of development with eight one bed houses getting permission from the council in November 2019.

Chichester City Council in said a statement that it had no objection to the plans.