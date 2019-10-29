Fears Bognor Regis anti-social behaviour could be pushed out into parishes

Plans to reduce the areas in Bognor Regis covered by an order aimed at curbing anti-social behaviour have been strongly criticised.

The current Arun Public Spaces Protection Order was introduced in April 2017 in a bid to reduce disruptive behaviour in designated areas of the district, but this will expire in March 2020 and needs to be reviewed.

A public consultation on proposed changes was held by Arun District Council and closed last week.

According to an officers’ report the current PSPO covered most of the district, but new areas relate to the town centres of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

This is due to the ‘difficulty in enforcing the dispersal powers’ as the council considers it ‘unreasonable to move someone on from an area in which they live’.

The report said: “Currently, the large restricted area means that someone causing ASB in the town centre, but who lives elsewhere in Arun, cannot be dispersed outside of the district. By reducing the designated area, it is hoped that people can be moved from the town centre if they are caught causing anti-social and nuisance behaviour.”

However the proposed changes were heavily criticised at a Bognor regeneration subcommittee meeting on Monday night (October 28).

Paul English (Con, Felpham East) raised concerns that people causing a nuisance in Bognor town centre would be dispersed into the parishes such as Felpham, Aldwick, Pagham and Bersted where there would be no protection for many of its playing fields, parks and open spaces.

He said: “I’m very concerned we are removing whole swathes of our parishes.”

The officer managing the PSPO review was not at the meeting so many questions about the rationale for the changes went unanswered.

David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) added: “To say we can’t manage to enforce what is going on is wrong basically and I think we need to look at this again.”

Cllr English criticised the council for not asking members about their opinions on the proposed changes before putting them out for public consultation.

He added: “We are actually removing all protection from Aldwick, Pagham, Bersted and Felpham in one fell swoop and I think it’s dreadfully wrong.”

This was supported by Elaine Stainton (Con, Felpham West) who said: “We have got huge, huge problems with alcohol and drug use and bad behaviour, it’s huge. There’s stabbings right on our doorstop and it’s spreading out into our villages and it’s very, very serious.”

John Charles (Con, Barnham) proposed a recommendation that the committee call on the council to include in its updated PSPO the areas previously including in the current order.

This was agreed.