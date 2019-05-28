Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Mid Sussex

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Mid Sussex at last week’s European elections.

The Lib Dems came a close second, with the Greens third, then the Conservatives, Change UK in fifth and Labour sixth.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) 775347115

The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.

Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens, Conservatives, and Labour each.

The breakdown of votes in the Mid Sussex district is:

THE BREXIT PARTY 14,968

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS 13,709

GREEN PARTY 6,456

CONSERVATIVE AND UNIONIST PARTY 4,849

CHANGE UK - THE INDEPENDENT GROUP 2,332

LABOUR PARTY 1,821

UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY (UKIP) 719

UK EUROPEAN UNION PARTY (UKEUP) 121

THE SOCIALIST PARTY OF GREAT BRITAIN 44

Ind MCMAHON 76

Ind ROUND 35

Ind TURBERVILLE 27

Speaking at the election count in Southampton, Mr Farage said: “Never before in British politics has a new party launched just six weeks ago topped the polls in a national election.

“The reason of course is very obvious. We voted to leave in a referendum. We were supposed to do so on March 29th and we haven’t.

“There’s a huge message here, a massive message here. The Labour and Conservative parties could learn a big lesson from tonight but I don’t suppose they actually will.

“The new date is 31st of October. We in the Brexit Party have got men and women of considerable business experience and we want to be part of that negotiating team.

“We want to take responsibility for what is happening and we are ready to do so and I hope the Government is listening.

“I have to say this, if we don’t leave on October 31 then the scores you’ve seen for the Brexit Party today will be repeated in a general election and we are getting ready for it.”

At the last European election in 2014 the South East elected four UKIP MEPs, three Conservatives, one Green, one Labour and one Lib Dem.

Both in the South East and across the UK the new Brexit Party took 29 seats, with UKIP losing all theirs.

The Lib Dems were the next biggest gainers, electing 16 MEPs, while the Greens picked up another four compared to five years ago.

The number of Labour MEPs was halved from 20 to ten, while the Tories now have just four, down from 19.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable said a ‘clear, honest unambiguous’ message had seen his party achieve its best ever European election result.

He said “We have shown ourselves as the strongest remain force in British politics. Thank you to everyone who put their faith in us. We will stand up for you and keep campaigning to stop Brexit.”

Alexandra Phillips, who became Brighton and Hove’s youngest ever mayor last week, was elected a Green MEP for the South East.

She said: “Last night’s result wasn’t just a sincere endorsement of Green politics, it also saw pro-remain parties surge across the UK. We now have the biggest ever group of UK Greens joining the European Parliament and I can’t wait to get to work in representing my constituents. Our message at this election was clear: by voting Green people could back remaining in the EU, demand strong action on climate change and be part of the movement against damaging austerity.

“I’m honoured to have secured our highest ever vote in South East England, and look forward to representing the region for years to come.”

Meanwhile Dan Hannan was one of only four Conservative MEPs left after Sunday night’s results were announced.

He said on Twitter: “Sorry to be losing so many experienced and patriotic Conservative MEPs tonight - some good friends among them.

“Thank you to the voters of the Home Counties for falsifying my prediction and having me back - not, I hope, for too long!”