Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Horsham

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across the Horsham district at last week’s European elections.

The Lib Dems came a close second, with the Greens third, then the Conservatives, Change UK in fifth and Labour sixth.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) 775347115

The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.

Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens, Conservatives, and Labour each.

The breakdown of votes in the Horsham district is:

Brexit Party 16,072

Liberal Democrats 12,545

Green Party 6,145

Conservatives 5,298

Change UK 2,224

Labour 1,654

UKIP 861

UK European Union Party 131

Socialist Party of Great Britain 40

Ind Jason MCMAHON 78

Ind David ROUND 43

Michael TURBERVILLE 30

Speaking at the election count in Southampton, Mr Farage said: “Never before in British politics has a new party launched just six weeks ago topped the polls in a national election.

“The reason of course is very obvious. We voted to leave in a referendum. We were supposed to do so on March 29th and we haven’t.

“There’s a huge message here, a massive message here. The Labour and Conservative parties could learn a big lesson from tonight but I don’t suppose they actually will.

“The new date is 31st of October. We in the Brexit Party have got men and women of considerable business experience and we want to be part of that negotiating team.

“We want to take responsibility for what is happening and we are ready to do so and I hope the Government is listening.

“I have to say this, if we don’t leave on October 31 then the scores you’ve seen for the Brexit Party today will be repeated in a general election and we are getting ready for it.”

At the last European election in 2014 the South East elected four UKIP MEPs, three Conservatives, one Green, one Labour and one Lib Dem.

Both in the South East and across the UK the new Brexit Party took 29 seats, with UKIP losing all theirs.

The Lib Dems were the next biggest gainers, electing 16 MEPs, while the Greens picked up another four compared to five years ago.

The number of Labour MEPs was halved from 20 to ten, while the Tories now have just four, down from 19.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable said a ‘clear, honest unambiguous’ message had seen his party achieve its best ever European election result.

He said “We have shown ourselves as the strongest remain force in British politics. Thank you to everyone who put their faith in us. We will stand up for you and keep campaigning to stop Brexit.”

Alexandra Phillips, who became Brighton and Hove’s youngest ever mayor last week, was elected a Green MEP for the South East.

She said: “Last night’s result wasn’t just a sincere endorsement of Green politics, it also saw pro-remain parties surge across the UK. We now have the biggest ever group of UK Greens joining the European Parliament and I can’t wait to get to work in representing my constituents. Our message at this election was clear: by voting Green people could back remaining in the EU, demand strong action on climate change and be part of the movement against damaging austerity.

“I’m honoured to have secured our highest ever vote in South East England, and look forward to representing the region for years to come.”

Meanwhile Dan Hannan was one of only four Conservative MEPs left after Sunday night’s results were announced.

He said on Twitter: “Sorry to be losing so many experienced and patriotic Conservative MEPs tonight - some good friends among them.

“Thank you to the voters of the Home Counties for falsifying my prediction and having me back - not, I hope, for too long!”

New South East MEPS:

Nigel Farage, Brexit Party

Catherine Bearder, Lib Dems

Alexandra Phillips, Greens

Antony Hook, Lib Dems

Robert Rowland, Brexit Party

Daniel Hannan, Conservatives

Belinda de Camborne Lucy, Brexit Party

Judith Bunting, Lib Dems

John Howarth, Labour

Vote shares:

Brexit Party: 915,686

Lib Dems: 653,743

Green: 343,249

Conservatives: 260,277

Labour: 184,678

Change UK: 105,832

UKIP: 56,487