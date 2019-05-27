Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Adur and Worthing

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Adur and Worthing in Thursday’s European elections.

The area is part of the South East region, which will elect ten MEPs to the European Parliament.

Results for the region are due to be announced in Southampton this evening.

Some district and borough breakdowns have been announced. For instance the breakdowns in Adur and Worthing are as follows:

ADUR

Change UK - 835

Conservative - 1931

Green - 3306

Labour - 1741

Lib Dem - 3744

Brexit Party - 6,931

Socialist Party - 31

UKEUP - 68

UKIP - 473

Ind J McMahon - 20

Ind D Round - 12

Ind M Turberville - 13

WORTHING

Change UK - 1330

Conservative - 3005

Green - 4866

Labour - 2993

Lib Dem - 6742

Brexit Party - 11,329

Socialist - 43

UKEUP - 100

UKIP - 726

Ind J McMahon - 37

Ind D Round - 18

Ind M Turberville - 17