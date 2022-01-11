Extra two storeys planned for Worthing town centre building to create new flats

Nextchoice Limited are seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council to build a two-storey extension on top of the Dulux Decorator Centre, Pharos House, at 67 High Street.

The building is located to one edge of the Lidl car park, and the eight flats would sit above the decorator shop, which occupies the ground floor, and offices on the first floor.

Six two-beds and two one-beds would cater for ‘couples and professionals’.

Pharos House in High Street, Worthing

The car-free scheme will instead have ten cycle spaces and a 220 square metre roof terrace would sit above the fourth floor.

Both the shop and offices would remain.

The developer says that the principle of taller buildings and mixed residential and commercial uses in the town centre is well established by proposals in the vicinity – namely plans for 209 homes at the former gasworks site and also Union Place.

Nextchoice Limited said the proposed extension would be ‘sensitive to the town centre’ whilst ‘making best use of the building’s prominent location’.

Proposed new elevation

The developer plans ‘modest landscape improvements’ to the entry pathway which is also used as a cut through to the Lidl store.

The building ‘does not have any adjacent residential neighbours’ but is close to the retirement apartments at Amelia Court.

As the building is on a main road, the developer says it will ‘position living spaces away from the road wherever possible’.