Extra homes in Haywards Heath development ‘more efficient use of site’

Plans for extra new homes within a development south of Haywards Heath have been described as a ‘more efficient use of the space’ by council officers.

The site at off Fox Hill just south of the Fox and Hounds pub was granted full planning permission for 151 homes by Mid Sussex District Council back in 2017.

Construction by Linden Homes is already underway, but a fresh application to provide an additional 19 homes was approved by the council’s development control committee on Tuesday December 17.

The extra units have been achieved by replacing larger four-bedroom homes with smaller two and three-bedroom dwellings.

Officers said they considered this ‘makes a more efficient use of the site that already has consent’.

Robert Salisbury, chairman of the committee, pointed out that none of the statutory consultees had objected and highlighted how the changes also meant six extra affordable homes.

The application was unanimously approved.