Extra funding for step-free access improvements at Wivelsfield Railway Station

Extra funding to improve step-free access at Wivelsfield’s railway station has been welcomed this week.

The Department for Transport has awarded £1million to the station from its national Access for All programme, which is administered by Network Rail.

The Government funding is earmarked for a passenger lift subject to design and project approval. Southern will now be working with Mid Sussex District Council and Network Rail to develop options for the scheme.

Angie Doll, Southern’s managing director, said: “This is great news for disabled passengers, parents with buggies, older people and people with heavy luggage travelling towards London from Wivelsfield station.

“Southbound passengers already have step-free access, so this investment will make the station completely step-free between street and platforms. It will also tie in with the council’s plans to create a better transport interchange here. We are committed to working with Network Rail and local authorities to make travel on our network as easy as possible for everybody.”

The district council, working in partnership with West Sussex County Council, is planning to allocate upwards of £3.5million of local growth funding to support sustainable travel and public realm improvements at Burgess Hill and Wivelsfield stations.

This forms part of a town-wide package of sustainable travel improvements to the value of £21.8million.

Judy Llewellyn-Burke, deputy leader of the district council, said: “We are delighted with this award from the Department for Transport. The improvements to access at Wivelsfield station will complement our place and connectivity programme as we increase and improve connectivity between transport hubs and Burgess Hill town centre.”

Shaun King, Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, added: “Accessible stations make it easier for people to visit friends, get to the shops or to work. The upgrade to Wivelsfield station will provide an easier and more accessible station that can be utilised by all members of the public and we are delighted to facilitate this.”