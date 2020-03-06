Extra climate change funding included in Mid Sussex council budget

Extra funding to improve sustainability and tackle climate change has been included in Mid Sussex District Council’s latest annual budget.

The budget for 2020/21 and corporate plan were both signed off by district councillors on Wednesday night (March 4).

The authority’s share of council tax will rise by three per cent, equating to an extra £4.95 a year for a Band D property, on top of increases already agreed by Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council.

According to Tories they focus on supporting economic growth, protecting the environment and investing in community facilities and services.

A Lib Dem amendment to the budget requesting the allocation of £100,000 to a ring-fenced reserve to address sustainability and climate change was accepted.

The district council also agreed to develop a plan for increased energy efficiency and renewable energy generation opportunities across its own properties.

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat group leader, said, “I am delighted that Mid Sussex councillors were able to put party politics aside in order to prioritise tackling the climate emergency. Local government is facing a huge funding crisis, but this does not mean that the climate emergency can be ignored.”

Benedict Dempsey, a Lib Dem councillor representing Hassocks, added: “This is a very positive move. This new budget will increase the council’s ability to play its part in addressing some of the greatest issues of our time: climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

“It has been a divisive time in politics, but there are some issues that should transcend party differences. We are delighted that the Conservatives agreed that this is an area where we must work together. There is a lot more we will have to do, but this is a very good start.”

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Conservative leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “Despite the challenges facing local government finances, many years of careful financial planning mean the district council is in a strong position to deliver our ambitions for Mid Sussex.

“These ambitions include encouraging sustainable economic growth, through the delivery of full fibre digital infrastructure, funding to support micro businesses, planning for more employment spaces in the district and our Open4Business expo event.

“We are committed to protecting our environment and will shortly be commencing a weekly food waste recycling trial in partnership with the county council, becoming the first council in West Sussex to trial this new service.

“This year we will start a significant programme of investment in our flagship parks and open spaces to ensure they meet the needs of residents and roll out a network of electric vehicle charging points in our towns and villages. The council also agreed a £100,000 environment and sustainability fund to support future environmental initiatives.

“Setting any budget is seldom easy, especially in a time of constrained resources.

However, we are determined to provide the best range of services we can for Mid Sussex residents. It’s vitally important that we continue to plan for the long-term, invest wisely and focus our resources on the things that matter most to local people.”