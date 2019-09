Extinction Rebellion slogans and posters have appeared across Chichester overnight ahead of global climate strikes.

School children and campaigners are due to gather across the world including at towns and cities across the UK.

Stencilled messages has appeared across Chichester this morning, stretching from South Street to North Street, including on pavements, parking meters, empty shop fronts, post boxes, traffic bollards.

