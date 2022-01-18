Excitement as wine merchants sets it sights on Midhurst shop

Plans have been submitted for a brand-new wine shop to open in Midhurst.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 5:30 pm

Fairview Wines has set its sights on the former British Heart Foundation shop in North Street Midhurst.

Here’s what Sussex Tory MPs’ have said about Downing Street parties so far

A licencing application has been submitted for the site which, If successful, could see it turned into a specialist wine shop with hopes of selling a range of wines including some from Sussex's finest vineyards.

The A286 through Midhurst

Owner Robert Wattie, who lives in the town, said: "I have been in the wine trade for over 20 years and used to be an hotelier. We find interesting wines from family-run producers.

"We were wine importers ourselves and we imported wine from all over the world."

Mr Wattie described the shop as a 'curated wine shop' and stated 'it is not an off licence'.

Longstanding Midhurst councillor and former chairman steps down

He also said that the shop had been a wine shop previously for more than 100 years, adding: "I'm hoping that it can get back to its roots."

Mr Wattie has applied to be able to sell alcohol for consumption off site seven days a week from 9am to 9pm.

The application was first submitted on December 15 2021 and the date on which public representation will cease is tomorrow (Wednesday January 19).

British Heart Foundation ceased trading at the site on September 11 2021 after operating for 14 years.

Last chance to enter quiz where just one correct answer could win a prize

British Heart FoundationMPsDowning StreetSussex