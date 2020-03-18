Enhancements to Chichester’s Priory Park set to begin

Major improvement work to Chichester’s popular Priory Park is set to begin next week.

Outdated buildings are set to be removed in the north-west corner, including an old storage and maintenance area, to update facilities and open up the area to help improve views and accessibility.

Penny Plant and Martyn Bell with the restored Coade stone statue

The historic Coade stone figure of a druid, which has suffered from weathering and vandalism in recent years, has already been repaired and restored.

Work will start on Monday March 23 to remove an old depot building and landscape the area. This will include a new footpath linking the sensory garden, by the north-west entrance, to the rest of the park.

This is expected to last around four weeks, subject to weather conditions, with a small area of the park due to be cordoned off, although the park will remain open as usual.

Martyn Bell, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “We are pleased to have reached this stage of the project, where we can update and enhance the north west corner of the park for the benefit of everyone who uses it.

“Over the past few years, we have been liaising closely with groups and organisations about ways in which we can improve the park’s facilities. The aim was to see how we can make better use of the buildings and space.”

Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester Contract Services, added: “Priory Park is one of Chichester’s hidden gems and we know that the planned improvements will only add to the enjoyment of those that visit.

“As a council, we maintain 94 different parks, gardens and green spaces across the district. All of these are free to visit and provide opportunities to improve health, enjoy nature, relax and unwind, and to play and have fun.”

Back in 2018 the council cabinet considered a number of enhancements to this area of Priory Park. Proposals for further enhancements are still being investigated. The council said it would continue to liaise with all the groups involved and keep people updated on the next planned phase of improvements.