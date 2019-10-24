Easebourne council wades in on homes row with objection

Easebourne Parish Council has added its voice to objections to plans for 18 homes in place of six on the King Edward VII estate.

In a statement, the council welcomed the fact that a ‘minor variation’ for more than 30 additional bedrooms in one of the planning applications was now listed as a ‘major’ change instead.

But it highlighted concerns from parishioners such as limited parking availability, increased traffic and existing water supply issues to the development in Superintendents Drive.

Developer Probitas has billed the 18 homes, along with 93 homes planned at nearby Kings Green East, as an ‘enabling development’ to facilitate long-promised works to the estate’s chapel to create a ‘community hub’, for which it has released illustrations.

In its objection, the Easebourne council expressed ‘abject disbelief’ of the ‘enabling’ claims.

It wrote: “The parish council believes there can be only one reason to wish to cram these 18 houses on a small and limited plot, and that is not to provide for housing need, not to give people an opportunity to buy more affordable houses, but to maximize a profit, because clearly the profit from six houses does not satiate the appetite of the developer.”

The council also noted that, considering the combined development of more than 100 homes was intended for occupants over 55 years old, there was ‘no easy-access to facilities or public transport within safe and reasonable walking distance’.

It added: “Residents have suffered enough from this fractured ever-changing approach to development, and SDNPA needs to make a stand to revisit the original plans and permissions for the site, which had far greater integrity and respect for the hospital buildings, the rural environment and people who would create this new community.”