Developer wants to build 34 flats in heart of Crawley

A developer is looking to build 34 new flats in the centre of Crawley.

Proposals to knock down the St John the Baptist Church Hall and redevelop this land along with the NCP car park off Cross Keys to the east have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

New flats planned where the St John the Baptist Church Hall and NCP car park is currently in Crawley town centre

The new building would have retail and community spaces on the ground floor along with seven flats and another 27 on the upper three floors.

An application is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday March 12.

Officers are recommending refusal.

In their report they said: “The proposed development has been poorly informed by an inadequate heritage statement and has failed to address key policies in the local plan. The development through the lack of supporting information has not addressed the loss of the church hall as community asset, failed to demonstrate compliance with biodiversity policies, failed to demonstrate a suitable housing mix, failed to address the sustainability policies and failed to address the noise environment for its future occupiers.

“The overall scale and massing of the development is considered to harm the setting of St John the Baptist Church which is a Grade II* listed building and is harmful to the character of the high street conservation area. The proposal also fails to address the site context and relationship to The Broadway or from other key views. The design, layout and massing is considered incongruous in its site context and harmful to the character of the area.”