Developer behind home of James Bond tabbed for major Chichester regeneration scheme

A preferred development partner to deliver a major regeneration scheme for Chichester’s southern Gateway has been announced.

Once appointed, Henry Boot Developments will work to transform the southern area of Chichester into a vibrant and attractive new quarter.

The area due to be redeveloped stretches from the empty law courts down to the Royal Mail depot buildings and also includes land south of Kingsham Road.

The project aims to create an estimated 365 new homes, 20,600 sqm of commercial space for businesses, retail, leisure and tourism; improved transport links and public space enhancements.

Henry Boot Developments, which is part of the Henry Boot Group, has offices in Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester and lists Pinewood Studios, known as the home of James Bond, as its ‘most notable property development’.

The company’s website says: “When we get involved with something, we’re in it for the long haul. Whatever the challenges, however tricky the brief.

“That’s because we want every project to create the positive impact it has the potential to. We go beyond what’s expected to fulfil that potential, making the right decisions (not just the easy ones).”

The project is predicted to create approximately 1,400 jobs and protect at least 200 existing jobs.

Martyn Bell, cabinet member for growth, place, and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Selecting a developer signals a key step forward for this major regeneration project.

“A lot of progress has been made in the past year, with the help of our partners West Sussex County Council, Homes England, and Coast to Capital. We started the selection for a developer in May last year, and received interest from some very strong candidates.

“We are confident that Henry Boot Developments is the best choice to take the visions and aims of the Southern Gateway masterplan and make these a reality for the benefit of the community.”

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for the economy, added: “This is a big step forward. The Southern Gateway proposals are a key part of the Chichester Growth Deal and developing the site will contribute to the housing needs identified by Chichester District Council.”

The Southern Gateway area comprises of several parcels of land, including: the bus station and depot, Basin Road car park, law courts, the former Chichester Police Station playing field, former high school buildings and Royal Mail depot buildings.

The Southern Gateway scheme is a key project in the Chichester Vision, which aims to boost economic growth in the city centre.

The aim is to help Chichester attract inward investment and stimulate economic growth by making the most of its heritage and culture, while also adapting to better meet the needs of residents, workers, visitors, and students. Priorities are to reduce traffic, support independent businesses and create a more diverse evening culture.

The Southern Gateway project is also part of the One Public Estate West Sussex programme, which aims to reduce revenue costs, improve public services and release land for housing and economic growth.

People can keep up to date on the Southern Gateway project by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/southerngateway, which includes a variety of frequently asked questions on all areas of the project.