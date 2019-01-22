Details of first phase of housing at Whitehouse Farm development to be unveiled

The first details of new homes proposed at the Whitehouse Farm development are set to be unveiled later this month.

The site west of Chichester is allocated in the district council’s adopted local plan for a mixed-use development comprising 1,600 new homes, together with employment land, a local centre and public open space.

Developers already have outline permission for part one of the scheme, which includes 750 new homes, the local centre, medical centre, a primary school and country park.

However before work can begin on the site a series of reserved matters applications need to be submitted and approved by the council, which go into greater detail about scale and design.

One of these applications covering primary infrastructure for part one has been approved.

Now Linden Homes and Miller Homes have begun preparing the first residential reserved matters application which will provide detailed plans for around 160 homes in the northern section of the part one site.

A separate application is being developed for the on-site sports pitches.

The developers are holding a public exhibition so people can look at the display proposals on Thursday January 31 from 3-7.30pm at Chichester Baptist Church in Sherborne Road.

For more information on the project, visit its website at www.westofchichester.consultationonline.co.uk

Anyone can also get in touch with the project team via the freephone number 0800 298 7040 or by emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk