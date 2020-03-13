Detailed vision for future of Brooklands Park supported

A detailed vision for the future of Worthing’s Brooklands Park has been signed off by senior councillors.

Plans include a new visitor hub with a cafe and toilets, adventure playground, outdoor space for multi-use events, a contemplative garden, accessible pathway, 2,5km fitness trail, a number of glades, a site for a future indoor leisure facility and a mount at the highest point of the park offering great sea views.

How Brooklands Park in Worthing could look

Detailed masterplan designs were signed off by Worthing Borough Council’s executive members on Tuesday, along with the release of an extra £2.35million funding for the project most of which will come from borrowing.

Edward Crouch, executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “The expectations are very high with Brooklands and over a number of years it has not been the jewel we can be proud of, but what is on the table will put this well and truly on the map.”

He described how the new park would focus on learning, inclusivity and wellbeing, featuring activities that people could enjoy ‘from cradle to grave’.

Cllr Crouch added: “I think getting it done is very much what people want us to do here in Brooklands.”

A more technical design, by Turkington Martin Landscape Architects, is to be drawn up ahead of inviting companies to bid for the construction phase.

The cafe and two pieces of play equipment above four metres have already been submitted for planning approval. The council says it hopes construction can start this year.

The lake has already been dredged, while planning permission has already been secured for two four metre-high windmills, one on each of the islands.

These will be attached to diffusers that site on the lake bed and constantly pump oxygen into the water.

Kevin Jenkins, executive member for regeneration, described how the park had become ‘tired’, adding: “The families deserve better than Brooklands has offered for the last two decades down there and actually I’m sure the people of Worthing will be proud of this.”

Meanwhile Carl Walker, Labour councillor for Selden, added: “Looking at the plans that are set out here it looks like it’s going to be pretty impressive.”