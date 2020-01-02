Detailed plans for Sayers Common homes approved

Detailed plans for 120 new homes in Sayers Common have been given the thumbs up by councillors.

Developers already have outline permission for the homes, a community facility, office space, care home, retail units with primary access off the B2118 London Road.

A planning application for the site north of Reeds Lane was originally refused by Mid Sussex District Council back in 2012.

But developers appealed and after a lengthy court battle the plans were eventually approved by the Secretary of State in 2017.

A separate outline planning application for 40 homes, an extra care facility with access from London Road was approved by the council back in 2017.

A detailed reserved matters application for the 120 homes, setting out the layout and appearance of the units, was approved by the council’s district planning committee on Tuesday December 17.

This forms phase one of the scheme, with the southwestern part of the site part of phase two.

Rodney Jackson (LDem, Hurstpierpoint and Downs) raised concerns about flooding and drainage if development went ahead.

He said: “We need to be absolutely sure that flooding will not take place there.”

Running along the northern boundary would be a new drainage ditch, which would link to a pond in the northwest corner of the site.

There would also be two further drainage ditches on the western side and another within the site running from east to west.

According to officers the layout of the scheme has been designed to allow the site to be satisfactorily drained without causing an increased risk of flooding off site.

Meanwhile the council’s drainage engineer is ‘satisfied with the proposed layout and the principles of the means of drainage’.