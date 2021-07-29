Detached Bognor Regis house to be replaced by up to ten new homes

The current property at 26 Burnham Avenue could be demolished to make way for a new block of eight apartments, a one bed property and another four bed dwelling all with parking to the rear.

Outline plans for the new homes were submitted in May this year and approved by Arun District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (July 28).

The granting of planning permission is dependent on a bat survey being carried out within four months to see if protected species are roosting in the existing building.

The current property in Burnham Avenue (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

Several objections were submitted by residents and Bognor Regis Town Council which cited concerns over road safety and a new build ‘not reflecting the characteristics of the site and local area’.

Applicant Christian Brian said he had ‘lived in Bognor all my life’ and hoped to deliver a ‘high-quality development’.

He added: “I have a very affectionate bond to Bognor and I certainly don’t want to be causing any problems in the area.

“Creating a small amount of good quality, affordable homes in a suitable and convenient location for the town centre would be a good thing in my eyes.

“Hopefully it might relieve a little bit of pressure over disputes happening with green and brown belt lands that seem to be going on around our area.”

But an objector living in Burnham Avenue wrote: “We are not living in an inner city and as a resort it is most important for our town to protect its early 20th century residential character.”

They claimed that the development, in addition to a nearby scheme in Sturgess Road, would increase population density ‘to the detriment of residents’ who are often unable to park outside their properties due to an increase in the number of vehicles.

They added: “While off-street parking is offered for one vehicle, most of the dwellings are with two double bedrooms. Therefore there is a strong chance that the occupants would have two vehicles plus a commercial vehicle and visitors.”

Another objector living in Devonshire Road also expressed concern over an increased number of cars, saying: “The entrance will be expected to have at least 10 vehicles using it and this is a busy road with children going to school twice a day.

“It is a main walkway to the town and there is a bend which will affect visibility from this development as well as being placed directly opposite the turning to Devonshire Road. Accidents are bound to happen.”

West Sussex County Council Highway Authority said that it had no concerns over road safety and was satisfied with the number of parking spaces. In a report, the authority added that the site was in close proximity to sustainable transport links.