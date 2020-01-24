Designs revealed for new Chichester temporary housing for homeless

Designs for new temporary accommodation for the homeless on the outskirts of Chichester have been revealed.

Chichester District Council is looking to demolish an existing single-storey bungalow in Freeland Close and build a 17 flats in an L-shaped building.

Plans for short-stay temporary accommodation in Freeland Close, Chichester

MH Architects has submitted a planning application for the scheme on its behalf.

The short-stay temporary accommodation would serve as an extension of services currently provided at Westward House, which is run and managed by CDC housing services.

The current single-storey building has been used by CDC to meet the needs of homeless households since it was purchased from housing association Affinity Sutton.

The purpose of the application is to provide a new residential unit which ‘will fit in well with the existing context and location in order to provide a greater number of short stay accommodation units’.

The proposed development has been designed as three attached blocks. The first would house nine self-contained studios, while blocks two and three would include four self-contained flats and four studios.

The application concludes: “The design team as a whole have worked in conjunction with Chichester District Council through pre-application consultation and design consultants to create a new development which responds respectfully and appropriately to its surrounding context.

“The architectural language responds positively to the setting of the site, the immediate neighbours and both close and distant views.

“The proposals represent a dwelling type and accommodation designed for their time. The building will be highly sustainable incorporating high levels of insulation on a fabric first approach with interior spaces that accommodate the needs of end users.”

To comment visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/03139/FUL.