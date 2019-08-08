Demolition of Shoreham bungalow and replacement two houses approved

There were some unhappy faces at an Adur District Council planning meeting when permission was given to demolish a bungalow in Shoreham-by-Sea and replace it with two houses.

The application for a site in Kings Walk had previously been refused by the committee and dismissed by a planning inspector when the decision went to an appeal.

Artist's impression of the new homes

Now though, with changes made to the design of the two homes, members went against the advice of planning officers and approved the application, which was described as ‘new and different’ by one councillor.

Objectors to the plans called them ‘overdeveloped, cramped and overbearing’ – and there were calls of ‘what a waste of time’ and ‘shame’ as annoyed neighbours left the meeting on Monday night.

The new homes will be a detached three-bedroom house and a detached four-bedroom house, set over three floors and with south-facing balconies on the first floor. The top floor of the houses will be in the roof space.

One speaker said the design was ‘contrived’ and the new buildings would ‘dominate the neighbouring properties with a massive loss of light’.

He added that there would be an ‘unacceptable loss of privacy, daylight, sunlight and outlook’ to all the neighbours if the new homes were built.

Applicant Richard Huxtable said he had been trying to get permission for the build for four years and intended to live in one of the homes, which would be specially designed to cater for his wife’s disability needs.

Planning officers had recommended the application be refused again, saying the design and form of the two houses were not sympathetic to the neighbouring properties or the character of Kings Walk.

But Pat Beresford (Con, Churchill) said he was struggling to see a problem with the design, particularly when compared to the one that was refused in 2016.

He added: “One has to always say about Shoreham Beach, if you drive around you can see practically anything you want to see in terms of design.

“I don’t think that this has any particular impact, it’s just new and it’s different.”

The application was approved unanimously.