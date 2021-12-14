Demolition of former Chichester High School Year 7 building continues despite Southern Gateway plan stalling

The music block off Kingsham Road is no longer standing, while with the main building and gym block still remains to be demolished on health and safety grounds.

The removal of potentially hazardous material for safe disposal off-site has also been ongoing, as is the recycling of all non-hazardous material.

Survey work, such as ecology, and mitigations are also ongoing with work set to pause over the Christmas and New Year break from December 22 for two weeks.

The completion of all the demolition phases is likely to be in February – subject to any unknown factors, such as severe weather.

The long-term ambition for the site is an essential element to the Southern Gateway economic regeneration proposals for the city.

However as previous reported by the Observer the project has suffered a set-back as the courts building can no longer form part of the proposals to regenerate the areas in the south of the city close to the railway station and bus depot including land south of Kingsham Road.

Undefined: readMore

Project leaders have said it will still go ahead and are still working on the details.

1. Demolition of where the music block once stood and the main building and gym block remaining to be demolished SUS-211214-121022003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales