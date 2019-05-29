Decision due on two projects for student flats in Bognor Regis

Plans to build six storeys of student flats on top of a branch of Wilko are set to be approved next week.

The application, in London Road, Bognor Regis, will see 104 flats built, with access from Bedford Street. No parking will be included.

Officers at Arun District Council had raised concerns about the proposed design of the building but, after a number of changes were made, the application received the thumbs-up.

On Wednesday June 5, members of the development control committee will be asked to give their support.

Read more: New block of student flats planned above Wilko’s Bognor Regis store

Changes to block of student flats planned above Wilko’s Bognor Regis store

A report to the committee advised members that there was a chance that the flats could eventually be used as some sort of house in multiple occupation.

It stated: “The applicant wishes to keep their options open as to the end use and therefore have requested that a condition not be imposed to restrict the use to student accommodation.”

Also on the agenda will be an application to add a total of three storeys to student accommodation already approved for Upper Bognor Road, east of the University of Chichester.

In 2016, permission was given for a block of 136 bedrooms, staggered over six, six, four and three storeys.

If the latest application is approved, there will be 176 bedrooms with a stagger of six, six, five and five storeys.

While keen to support the university, there were objections from Bognor Regis Town Council, which described the proposed design as ‘unsympathetic and austere’.

The council was also concerned about the effect the block would have on neighbouring listed buildings and a conservation area.

Read more: Councillors object to student accommodation that ‘looks like a prison block’

There was some support for the plans, which were seen to meet an ongoing need for student accommodation on the campus rather than in the town.

To view the applications, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists and search for BR/270/18/PL and BR/311/18/PL.