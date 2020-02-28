Decision due on Teville Gate redevelopment

A decision on major redevelopment of Worthing’s Teville Gate site could be made next week.

The mixed use scheme comprises three blocks of 378 flats, an 83-bedroom hotel, food store, gym, other retail restaurant and cafe units as well as public realm improvements.

An artist's impression of what the Teville Gate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Mosaic SUS-190226-172621001

The site has been an eyesore for years, with several grand plans to redevelop the area falling through.

But now Mosaic Global Investments’ application is due to be discussed by Worthing Borough Council on Wednesday (March 4).

According to officers there are still a number of matters still to be resolved in relation to highways matters, viability, the provision of affordable housing and the likely completion of a detailed section 106 agreement.

The proposed development will provide a total of 307 car parking spaces, 107 for the discount food store, 100 unallocated residential spaces and 100 for the public.

An artist's impression of what the Teville Gate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Mosaic SUS-190226-172543001

According to Mosaic the site will be built using modular construction, which would reduce the time on site.

One the housing, block A will be a maximum of eight storeys high, block B a maximum of 14 storeys high and block C, located in the north eastern part of the site, 22 storeys high.

The documents state that Pure Gym would operate the gym and Aldi the food store.

A total of 31 per cent affordable housing could be secured on site, equating to 116 units.

An artist's impression of what the Teville Gate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Mosaic SUS-190226-172556001

But this appears to be dependent on securing a grant for more than £7million from Homes England.

If a grant is not received demanding that level of affordable housing would place ‘serious doubt upon the scheme proceeding at all’, documents have suggested.

Vehicles would access the site from Teville Road at the front and Railway Approach to the rear.

Although the application has been recommended for approval by offices subject to conditions, the scheme has drawn some criticism.

In its consultation response, the Worthing Society considers the proposal ‘provides an unsatisfactory solution to the development of such a prominent site’. While agreeing that the scheme should be high density because of the proximity of Worthing’s railway station, it wants to see towers ‘which are slender and elegant’.

The society goes on to argue the development’s design is ‘all too reminiscent of Soviet style architecture of the 1950s’.

A total of 26 letters of objection have been received, raising concerns about the design and height of the tower blocks, lack of need for the gym and food store, loss of views from Stoke Abbot Road, the amount of space taken up by the hotel, inadequate parking provision, increased traffic, overdevelopment, impact on nearby properties and unproven linkage to the town centre.

An officers’ report said: “The redevelopment of Teville Gate has been a key priority for the Council over a number of years. The original 1970s shopping centre and its environs declined to such an extent that the appearance of the site was well known beyond Worthing itself.

“The closure of the shops and the nature of the multi storey car park significantly detracted from the main approach into the town centre and its neglected appearance not only caused visual harm but quite likely adversely affected the economic well being of the town as a whole.”

They highlighted how a 2010 scheme, which was only awaiting the completion of a legal agreement, included two towers effectively 20 and 26 storeys high, while a previous scheme consented in 2006 included towers of 11 and 18 storeys in height.

Officers felt that while the new tall building would substantially change the character of this part of the town, the creation of an area with its own cluster ‘could make a positive contribution to Worthing’s skyline’.

The report concluded: “The Teville Gate House development has started the regeneration of the town in the immediate area and the development of this site would act as a further catalyst to the regeneration in the area.

“The overall design of the development is considered to have met the challenges of accommodating tall buildings in a predominantly low rise area.”