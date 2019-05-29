Decision due on revised Salt Box site plans

Revised plans for a business centre on the Salt Box site on the outskirts of Bognor Regis could be approved next week.

An application for the project on land off the A259 was approved by Arun District Council back in December 2017.

Warehouses planned at the Salt Box site

But the developers came back with revised plans earlier this year after they failed to secure grant funding from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

These changes has seen the removal of the pub, hotel and gym in the south-east corner and the substitution of a car showroom and business units, including an Aldi store.

A hybrid application for the works is set to be discussed by the council’s development control committee on Wednesday June 5.

Read more: Changes to major plans for Salt Box field after £5m grant request refused

Drive-thru planned at the Salt Box site

LATEST: Salt Box redevelopment gets the go ahead

Full permission is sought for a warehouse and offices for Warburtons, two drive-thrus, industrial buildings, and Aldi foodstore and car showrooms for the Richmond Motor Group.

Outline planning permission is sought for the rest of the site to allow for flexible delivery of employment space, primarily in the form of two warehouses with offices.

The site would be accessed from a fifth arm added to the existing roundabout on the A259.

Officers said the proposed development would deliver £33.7 million of capital investment and result in between 500 and 1000 new private sector jobs when both phases have been completed.

The application has been included as an urgent agenda item as if it is not determined at the meeting the applicant said it would withdrawn it.

Both Bersted Parish Council and Bognor Regis Town Council have objected on the grounds of insufficient mitigation measures to deal with the extra traffic due to be generated.

Meanwhile 19 objections have been received raising concerns about the impact of extra traffic, a lack of need, flooding, while preferences were stated for alternative uses of the site.

Officers said: “The proposed development would provide significant new employment opportunities to support the objectives of reducing out commuting and creating local jobs.

“The Salt Box site would deliver between 500 and 1,000 new private sector jobs once both phases one and two developments are complete.

“The broad range of jobs would help to increase labour market containment in Arun, potentially also reducing out-commuting to other areas.”