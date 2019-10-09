Decision due on new Worthing beach huts

Plans by Worthing Borough Council to building a total of 19 rental beach huts on the seafront are to be considered by its planning committee.

The four applications, which have attracted a total of 36 objections, will be dealt with at a meeting on Wednesday (October 16).

The applications involve two blocks of four on the foreshore between Esplanade Court and Clarence Court, a group of three opposite Seaview Road, four south of the public toilets on The Promenade, and four south of Bernard Road.

Ward councillor Carl Walker (Lab, Selden), objected to the first application, saying the huts would ‘benefit a very small number of people and negatively impact a great many more’.

Some residents felt there were already plenty of huts along the shore, while others questioned their value for money and financial benefit to the council.