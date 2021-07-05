Decision due on new retirement community in Haywards Heath

The application, from Eden (Downlands) Ltd, seeks to demolish the current Victorian home, in Bolnore Farm Lane, and replace it with 15 cottages and a two-to-four-storey building containing 66 flats.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval, will be considered by the planning committee on Thursday (July 8).

The original suggestion was for 70 flats to be included but this was changed to 66 following advice from the Design Review Panel.

As well as the new homes, the development would include a community hub, guest suite and staff facilities, along with parking for 80 cars, 16 in an undercroft and eight for disabled use.

The council reeived 16 letters objecting to the original plans and a further six objecting to the updated plans.

Concerns included: overdevelopment, the possibility of increased traffic along the lane and the overbearing impact the development could have on nearby Kleinwort Close.

Planning officers, however, were happy with the application.

A report to the committee said: “Whilst clearly very different to the existing building that is on the site, it is considered that the proposal is well designed and will make a positive contribution to the character of the area.”

It added: “The scheme would provide high quality accommodation for its residents. The proposal would also provide facilities that can be used by non-residents.

“These points should be afforded positive weight in the planning balance.”