Decision due on new Littlehampton skate park and parkour facility

Plans for a new Littlehampton skate park and parkour facility could be approved by councillors next week.

The new concrete skate park has been designed by Maverick Industries Ltd and jointly funded by Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council.

It is planned on land west of the existing skate park off Sea Road and includes a jumpbox run, miniramp and street area.

A set of four floodlights eight metres high would be located on three sides of the skate park.

The small parkour area will be sited behind the existing skate park ramps.

According to the application: “The skate park upgrade and installation of parkour facilities would ensure that young people have access to a new and improved local free-to-use facility.

“This would enable those from more deprived backgrounds to take part where they might have been prevented by cost restrictions due to the need to travel out of the district to better skate parks.

“In addition the provision of such facilities sits well with the Government strategy of getting youngsters out of an indoor and online gaming environment and into real outdoor physical activity.”

Two letters of support have been sent in, but the council has also received three objections, raising concerns about the potential for anti-social behaviour, as well as the impact of the extension and floodlights on residential properties.

Planning officers are recommending approval.

Their report says: “The new swimming centre bounds the site to the east, and as a recreational use the proposed structures would not only complement and improve the existing facilities on the site but they would also be in accordance with the use of the adjacent site.”