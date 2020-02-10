Decision due on new Lavant homes and business space

Plans for 58 new homes and business space in Lavant could be turned down later this week due to a lack of affordable housing.

Developers are seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings at the Eastmead Industrial Estate in Midhurst Road and redevelop the site.

Eastmead Industrial Estate Lavant (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

The site is allocated for redevelopment in the Lavant Neighbourhood Plan for a mix of new homes and business space.

The proposed design is on balance considered acceptable apart from the proposed sustainability measures, according to South Downs National Park Authority officers.

But the proposals do not currently include any provision of affordable housing in breach of the SDPNA’s policy.

Therefore the application is recommended for refusal and is due to be discussed by the national park’s planning committee on Thursday (February 13).

Lavant Parish Council is also unhappy at the lack of changes to the site access, a ‘token’ level of commercial space, insufficient parking and no extra benefits to the community such as a new bus stop, or financial contributions to services and facilities.

A total of 21 objections have been received compared to one in support.

The objectors raised concerns about the proximity of the new homes to existing dwellings, the height of the new properties, overlooking and impact on privacy, increase in traffic,

The previous proposals included six affordable units within a scheme for 59 homes, a larger proportion of employment floorspace and a small community hub.

But now no affordable units have been provided.

The National park’s policy is for a minimum of 50 per cent of new dwellings to be provided as affordable homes of which 75 per cent should be rented affordable.

The viability appraisal submitted by the applicant has been independently assessed by consultants, who advised that a policy compliant scheme is achievable.