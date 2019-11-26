Decision due on new Chichester care home

Plans to demolish an empty Chichester nursing home and build a modern 55-bed care home in its place could be approved next week.

Developers want to knock down Abbas Combe Nursing Home off the A27 Whyke Road roundabout as well as the bungalow next door.

Abbas Combe Nursing Home site, currently unoccupied

The proposed replacement building would be three storeys in height with a basement and single storey elements on the northern and eastern elevations.

The building would be predominantly taken up with individual en-suite bedrooms, the floorplans also show communal lounges and dining areas, a function room, a hairdresser, staff rooms, drug stores, offices, plant room, a kitchen and laundry room.

An application is due to be discussed by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday December 4.

Officers are recommending approval.

The proposal includes 18 vehicle parking spaces to the front of the site including two disabled spaces.

The access for the existing care home would be altered to improve alignment and increased in width to allow for two way traffic.

The vehicle access currently serving the bungalow next door would be closed and replaced with hedgerow and railings.

Chichester City Council has objected to the scheme as it believes the new care home would cause unacceptable harm to the privacy and amenity of the neighbouring home to the east and overshadowing of the property to the north.

A total of 14 letters of objection were received to the plans when they were originally submitted and after revisions were made by the applicant four further objections were sent in.

They raised concerns such as overdevelopment, road safety concerns and impact on neighbours.

According to council planning officers: “The scale, bulk and mass of the building necessitates a central flat roof, however this would be adequately concealed when viewed in the streetscene by peripheral half-hip and gable features.

“The front elevation would feature a variety of roof heights and forms, providing interest. The front entrance would comprise a gable end with column features around the entrance door and would provide a focal point on this elevation.”

The nursing home closed in early 2018 with its owners explaining that the premises needed modernisation and significant investment as it was ‘not best equipped to provide the appropriate level of care that our residents deserve’.

A previous application to demolish the home and build a replacement was withdrawn last year before the council could make a decision.

The current plans were then submitted.