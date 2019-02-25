Decision due on new care home for centre of Horsham

A new care home could be built in the centre of Horsham if plans are approved next week.

Care company Westhope, which already runs three facilities in the town, wants permission to demolish a commercial vehicle garage on the site, which is currently used for storage in Dukes Square.

A seven-bed supported living care home would be built in its place for people with physical and mental disabilities.

The site is nearby to Lavinia House, occupied by Age UK, Mill River Lodged, a 70-bed care home for the elderly, Observer Court, a three-storey block of affordable homes and Denne Road’s Drill Hall.

An application for the scheme is due to be discussed by Horsham District Council’s planning committee north on Tuesday March 5.

Planning officers are recommending approval.

No representations from members of the public were received and Horsham Denne Neighbourhood Council raised no objection.