Decision due on new access through private estate to serve development behind Pagham hotel

Arun District Council refused plans for nine homes behind the Inglenook in March 2020 with concerns centering around the use of a narrow lane ‘sandwiched’ between the hotel and existing property to reach the site.

However the applicant appealed and a planning inspector overturned the council’s decision.

With construction already underway, the developer wants to create a new access road through a private estate to the south.

Spinnaker View residents on their private estate road with the new development behind the Inglenook Hotel in the background

However residents of Spinnaker View have made their opposition to the change of plans perfectly clear.

The application is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (February 2).

Officers are recommending approval, but also note: “Should the developer not be able to get legal permission for the access into Spinnaker View they may still be able to revert back to the original permission and thus use the approved access alongside the Inglenook.”

Objectors have raised the loss of landscaping, the potential for extra parking from the development in Spinnaker View, the loss of footway, harm to views, loss of privacy, concerns about highway safety, extra maintenance costs arising from the increased use of the road and the fact residents are legal owners and will not give permission for the new access or removal of the fencing or landscaping.