Decision due on Middleton care home plans

Plans for a 66-bed care home for the elderly at a derelict poultry farm on the edge of Middleton are set to be decided next week.

West Sussex County Council secured planning permission for 13 homes on the site west of Yapton Road and north of Silver Birch Lane back in 2017.

After moving forward with the sale for the site, New Frontier Estates submitted an application for a 66-bedroom care home for high-dependency elderly residents to Arun District Council.

The application has proved controversial with more than 150 residents writing in to oppose the plans compared to 19 letters in support.

Middleton Parish Council has also objected to the scheme.

It is due to be discussed by the council’s development control committee on Wednesday February 5.

Officers are recommending it be approved subject to conditions.

The scheme includes day rooms for living, dining and socialising as well as a single hub to focus around a bistro/lounge bar.

According to the application the new care home would be a home for life for residents offering ‘high quality accommodation for living, dining, activities and socialising all in safe and secure environment’.

Frontier Estates says there is a need for a care home for high dependency elderly residents and has identified this site as being ‘suitable and available’.

Vehicle access would be from Silver Birch Drive.

Objectors raised concerns about the site access, lack of infrastructure and services to cope, effect on trees, overdevelopment, inadequate parking, increased noise pollution, loss of greenery and the fact the new buildings would be out of keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

But according to Arun planning officers: “The increased footprint and increase in density is not overdevelopment given the landscaped space and buffer zone that is retained around the site and the ratio of built form to open space which does not adversely impact on the character of the area.

“The building will not appear cramped in relation to its site boundaries and will retain adequate space to adjoining development so that it does not appear overbearing or out of context with its neighbours.”