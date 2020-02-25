Decision due on homes at former Lindfield school site

Plans to build 38 homes on a former school site near Haywards Heath look set to be rejected because none of them would be affordable.

The application, for the Tavistock and Summerhill School site, in Lindfield, will be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (February 27).

Tavistock and Summerhill School, Lindfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1525653 SUS-151029-115334001

Planning officers have recommended it be refused, not only because none of the homes would be affordable, but also because no legal agreement was in place to secure money from the developer towards infrastructure costs.

The plans include parking space for 77 cars – but there were concerns among the dozens of objections received by the council that this was not enough.

Other objections included concerns the four houses and 34 flats would be ‘unneighbourly and overpower existing houses’, the site would be overdeveloped, and the flats would be out of keeping with the area.

To look at the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for DM/19/0260.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, on Thursday (February 27) from 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.