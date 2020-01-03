Decision due on future plans for Aldwick’s Ship Inn

Future plans for a former Aldwick pub are set to be discussed by district councillors next week.

The Ship Inn in Aldwick Street, which closed in 2014 and was converted into a food shop, has stood empty for around two years.

Campaigners want to see the building re-opened as a pub and have vocally opposed a store in this location.

But a planning application from One Stop Stores Limited, which seeks permission to change the frequency and times of deliveries to the site, is set to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday (January 7).

A total of 112 objections have been sent in and Aldwick Parish Council has also raised concerns.

Letters raised fears about congestion and road safety believing Aldwick Street is too narrow for large delivery vehicles.

Objectors also highlighted the earlier delivery hours as well as arguing another convenience store was not needed.

There would be an increase of 15 deliveries per week to that previously permitted, rising from 21 to 36.

However West Sussex County Council highways officers have considered the changes on safety and found no severe impact.

The report to the committee says the application is supported by evidence showing that two cars can pass each other when a lorry is parked outside the premises, while pedestrian improvements are required to be made by condition.

Arun planning officers said this will ‘make it easier for users to cross the road to the front of the retail store’.

Meanwhile the environmental health team had also considered the changes in respect of noise and air pollution and following changes to the delivery management scheme is satisfied there will be no harmful impact to residents and customers.

Officers added: “Permission exists for the retail use and so it is not possible to consider the need for a retail store in this location or whether the site is suitable.”