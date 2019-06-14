Decision due on future of sunken gardens project

The future of Bognor Regis’ sunken gardens and the status of a project to redesign the area could be decided next month.

The Pavilion Park project was set in motion by the previous Tory administration at Arun District Council.

It hired environmental consultancy LUC to come up with a scheme for the park as part of wider plans to regenerate the town.

A consultation on the new scheme was postponed last week a day before it was due to start.

Now the council has confirmed Lib Dem cabinet members will meet early next month (Monday July 8) to make a decision on the future of the project.

An Arun spokesman said: “Officers will meet with the cabinet members to present reports and recommendations outlining the options available, so that consideration may be given to the future of the Sunken Gardens and Hothamton car park area.

“The council will be looking to consult with the public in due course.”