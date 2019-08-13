Decision due on 90 Storrington homes

A decision on plans for 90 homes on a Storrington industrial site is set to be made next week.

Thakeham Tiles has been operating in Rock Road since 1933, but due to its expansion over the years the site is ‘no longer suitable’.

The company is seeking a new premises and has submitted an application to redevelop the site for 90 homes.

Horsham District Council’s planning committee south is due to make a decision on the plans next Tuesday (August 20).

Storrington and Sullington Parish Council has objected saying 90 homes is ‘excessive’ and has ‘serious reservations’ about the impact on the village.

The consultation response also raised concerns and suggested the village would be heading for an air pollution ‘disaster’.

Thakeham Parish Council has not objected subject to conditions, but Washington Parish Council has highlighting issues with overdevelopment, density, traffic, air pollution and loss of employment space.

The council received 18 objections from residents, raising many of the same concerns as the parish councils, and two letters of support.

The scheme includes a new priority T-junction to facilitate access to the site and a new 30mph speed limit in the vicinity.

The illustrative layout includes a central estate road leading from the Rock Road access into the site, while three key areas of public open space are proposed.

Council policy for sites of this size is to secure 35 per cent affordable housing.

However the company has argued that due to the predicted relocation costs it can only offer 20 per cent, equating to 18 homes, with a 50/50 split between shared ownership and rented accommodation.

In its application it says: “In recent years the constraints of the site and the aging infrastructure have been stifling the company’s ambition for growth and continued viability.

“To retain the viability of the business, the company needs to relocate to a more suitable site. The relocation of the business will require the current site to provide adequate revenue through a land sale for residential development, to cover the costs of the move.”

According to a council report: “Officers are satisfied that the intention for the existing business to relocate within the district is genuine, and on balance, consider that the conflict with Horsham District Planning Framework Policy 9(2) is outweighed by the allocation of this site for residential development in the Thakeham Parish Neighbourhood Plan. Despite the uncertainty of the business relocation, the acceptability in principle of residential development on this site weighs in favour of the application.”