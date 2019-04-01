Decision due on 77 Littlehampton homes

Plans for 77 new homes on the site of a former Littlehampton caravan park could be approved next week.

Developers want to demolish existing buildings and build on land south of Cornfield Close, which was formerly the Daisy Fields campsite and caravan park owned by Les and Jean Rutherford.

The business closed after its lease ended with Arun District Council deciding to sell the site for housing development.

An application for 18 flats and 59 houses, totalling 77 homes, is due to be discussed by Arun’s district planning committee next Wednesday (April 10), with officers recommending it be approved.

Littlehampton Town Council has objected saying the site is not allocated for residential use in either the neighbourhood or local plans, while Arun policies are meant to prevent the change of use of camping and caravan sites to other uses.

However Arun planning officers have argued the site is within the built up area boundary of Littlehampton where the principle of residential redevelopment is considered acceptable.

In a report they added: “Whilst it is recognised that the proposal will result in the loss of a site with lawful use as a caravan site, it is not in use as such and is therefore not performing its relevant function as an asset to the tourism industry in the area. A decision has already been taken by the council to sell the land. Furthermore there are several other similar caravan sites within 1.5km which provide enhanced facilities.

“The delivery of housing, including much needed affordable housing, therefore weighs heavily in favour of the proposal and it cannot reasonably be resisted on the basis of a loss of tourism facilities.”

The scheme includes a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing as well as a public amenity space in the centre of the site.