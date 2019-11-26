Decision due on 48 new affordable homes in Horsham

An £8.5m plan to demolish a block of retirement flats and replace it with 48 new homes is expected to be approved by Horsham District Council.

The planning committee will meet on Tuesday (December 3) to consider the application from housing association Saxon Weald for a three to four-storey block of 40 flats as well as eight houses at Page Court, in Livingstone Road.

If approved, the retirement flats and three bungalows on the site would be knocked down and ten one-bedroom flats, 30 two-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses built.

Every home on the site would be for affordable rent.

The application also includes rubbish and cycle storage as well as parking for 56 cars.

No electric vehicle charging points were included in the application which West Sussex County Council’s highways officers said was ‘not sufficient’.

The district planning officers have included a condition declaring the county’s ‘minimum standards’ for charging points – 20 per cent of all parking – must be met.

The council received dozens of letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised about overdevelopment, the design of the buildings and increased traffic and congestion in the area.

Planning officers have recommended that the committee should delegate authority to the head of development to grant permission once a S106 legal agreement has been completed.

If it is not agreed within three months, the application would be refused.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/19/1603.