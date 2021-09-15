Decision due on 469 Sompting homes

SUS-210915-104555001

Plans were first submitted in February 2019 and included 520 homes.

This has now been reduced and the developer is seeking full planning permission to build 96 homes in ‘phase one’ with outline permission being sought for the remaining 373.

Of the 96 homes there would be two one-beds, 37 two-beds, 40 three-beds and 17 four-beds.

The developer has committed to providing 30 per cent affordable homes which would amount to 141 dwellings if all 469 homes are approved.

The 96 homes built in phase one would be to the south of West Street, where they will also be accessed from. A further two points of access would be at Dankton Lane and Loose Lane.

A total of 242 parking spaces are also planned throughout the development and electric charging points are being ‘explored’ by the developer.

The northern edge of the site borders the A27 and developers have acknowledged the potential for noise.

The homes would also face the South Downs and the national park authority has asked for a sufficient area of green space between the A27 and the northern edge of the development to act as a ‘landscaped buffer’.

An existing community orchard would be kept and maintained by the current landowner with wild flower planting across some of the public open spaces.

Outline permission is also being sought for an extension to Cokeham

Brooks Local Wildlife Site and a change of use could see the land south of Hamble Recreation Ground become a community farm or education area.

In addition, two new youth football pitches are planned as well as play equipment.

Highways improvements are also proposed including footpath improvements along West Street, traffic calming measures and a bus route through the site.

The development was scaled back following consultation between the developer, Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council with the number of proposed homes being reduced.

As a result, open space that has been freed up could now be used for landscaping.

Apartment blocks that were part of the original plans have now also been removed from an area within the northern part of the site.

Around 47 objections were received in response to the original plans in 2019 citing traffic worries, pressure on existing services and a concern about over-development on a greenfield site.

Four people said they did not object to the plans at the time so long as a school and GP surgery were provided.

Since July, the updated plans have received 15 objections namely surrounding added traffic on the A27, pressure on existing services and environmental concerns.

Ball Tree Surgery, Sompting has also said it could ‘fold’ under the pressure of a new development if current facilities are not improved and if further facilities are not provided. The surgery did however voice support for the proposed community farm which it said could promote wellbeing.

West Sussex County Council has said it may need to acquire further land in order to accommodate an increased number of school pupils from this and other developments, as highlighted in the Adur Local Plan.

An expansion to Sir Robert Woodward Academy or the Shoreham Academy could also take place to accommodate extra secondary school students.