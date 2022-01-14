Decision due on 35 Goring retirement living apartments

Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee is set to decide on the application from McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd on Wednesday (January 19).

If approved, the Horton Buildings, on Goring Street, would be demolished and replaced with 17 one-bed and 18 two-bed retirement living apartments.

These would provide housing for over 60s who ‘require limited support’ with just a house manager on site.

Proposed new retirement living apartments in Goring

A resident lounge and guest suite would be included as well as a shared garden, patios and balconies for some apartments, and 27 parking spaces.

The L-shaped block would be between three and four storeys high and the apartments would be built within metres of the train station.

The plans have been recommended for approval subject to developer contributions.

This includes a sum of £371,057 in lieu of affordable housing.

Existing site in Goring Street (Google Maps - Street View)

Concerns have been expressed over parking by some residents and, although the local highways authority identified a shortfall, it did not object to the plans.

West Sussex County Council recommends that double yellow lines be added to the front of the site as well as additional disabled parking.

One Chatsmore Crescent resident said parking ‘is bad enough with commuters using the area for [rail] station parking’.

The site also poses some challenges: it was identified as being at ‘high risk from groundwater flooding’ and is located upon a principal aquifer, according to the Environment Agency.

Proposed design of the Goring retirement living apartments

The council’s environmental health department says railway noise could be a concern.

The Goring and Ilex Conservation Group objected to the proposals due to the height of the buildings and a design that it called ‘formulaic and bland’.

“This could be an opportunity missed to enhance and excite the area,” said the group.

Several letters of support were also received from nearby residents who say that housing for over 60s is ‘much-needed’ and would be an improvement on the commercial buildings currently occupying the site.

Council officers noted that residents could move in from other areas, with McCarthy & Stone saying that 46 per cent of Neptune House and 52 per cent of Triton House residents in Heene Road, Worthing, are from the BN11-15 postcode areas.

Officers also noted the loss of employment space if plans go ahead but acknowledged that there had been limited interest from businesses and developers.

They said the proposals could ‘meet housing need’ whilst making use of a ‘sustainable, brownfield site’.