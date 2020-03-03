Decision delayed on development of former Lindfield school site

Plans to build 38 homes on a former school site near Haywards Heath have been delayed while the developer makes some changes to the application.

The application, for the Tavistock and Summerhill School site, in Lindfield, was set to be rejected by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (February 27), but will now be looked at at a later date.

Tavistock and Summerhill School, Lindfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1525653 SUS-151029-115334001

Planning officers recommended it be refused, not only because none of the homes would be affordable, but also because no legal agreement was in place to secure money from the developer towards infrastructure costs.

The plans include parking space for 77 cars – but there were concerns among the dozens of objections received by the council that this was not enough.

Other objections included concerns the four houses and 34 flats would be ‘unneighbourly and over power existing houses’, the site would be over-developed, and the flats would be out of keeping with the area.

To look at the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for DM/19/0260.