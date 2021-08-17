Decision deferred on development between Southbourne and Hermitage

The 0.49 hectare site is garden land associated with the property of Wayside off the A259 Main Road, to the west of Tuppenny Lane and south of the Morcumbs Park caravan park.

Although in the Southbourne parish the site is near Hermitage’s settlement boundary.

Developers want to build eight new homes on the site, but an application was deferred by Chichester District Council’s planning committee last week (Wednesday August 11) to receive further information.

The proposed access point to the site off the A259

The proposal includes a new vehicular access, within the southern walled boundary, on to Main Road, with the site serviced by a six-metre wide bell mouth entrance.

Southbourne Parish Council objected due to the site being outside the development boundary and its location in the strategic settlement gap between Southbourne and Hermitage.

But in their application the developer suggests that since CDC does not have a five-year housing plan supply the balance is tilted in favour of sustainable development.

They go on to argue that the site is in the ‘urban envelope’ of Hermitage, with ‘no adverse impacts, policy or otherwise, that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of this proposal in meeting housing need and contributing to the council’s pressing housing land supply shortfall over the immediate short-term period’.

Meanwhile CDC planning officers concluded: “The proposal would result in the provision of housing in a sustainable location adjacent to an existing settlement without harm to the environment, the character of the area, highway safety or biodiversity.