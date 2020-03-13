Cut to late opening hours at Horsham Library

Reductions to late opening hours at Horsham Library are set to come into force next month.

The cost-cutting measure was approved by West Sussex County Council last year after consultation with users and was then included in its 2020/21 budget.

Horsham’s library, in Lower Tanbridge Way near the bus station, is one of nine in West Sussex where changes to opening hours will be made from Monday April 6.

Currently it is open from 9am-7pm Mondays to Fridays, but is set to close an hour earlier during the weekday and shut at 6pm.

Saturday opening times will remain the same.

Library users can check their local library’s opening times by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries

The times will also be detailed on posters in each library and displayed clearly at library entrances.

A number of library services can also be accessed online at all hours, including:

• managing library accounts

• searching for and reserving books

• downloading eBooks, eNewspapers and eMagazines

Online services can be found by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/elibrary