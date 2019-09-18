Crawley’s empty homes to face large council tax bills

The owners of homes in Crawley which have been empty for more than two years could soon find themselves facing massive council tax bills.

In an attempt to motivate them into bringing the properties back into use, Crawley Borough Council is considering charging a premium of 100 per cent from April 2020 for homes which have been empty for two to five years.

A report due to be considered by members of the cabinet on Wednesday (September 25) said there were 13 such homes in the borough.

It is also considering a 200 per cent premium for homes which have been empty for five years or more. There are five of these in the borough.

In April 2021, a 300 per cent could be added for homes which have been empty for ten years or more. There are five of these in the borough.

The report said that if the 2020/21 charges were put in place, an extra £53,913.40 of council tax would be received.

The borough would keep 11.5p in every £1 – £6,200 – with the remainder going to West Sussex County Council (£41,944.62) and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (£5,768.74).

The meeting will be held in Town Hall, on The Boulevard, at 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.